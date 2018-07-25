New ‘Joker’ Origin Movie Details Could Tease Another Batman Villain

The Joker origin movie is set to display a completely new side of the DC universe, and it looks like a surprising character could be a part of that.

The GWW recently uncovered a new casting description for Joker, which suggests that a new older male character will play some sort of role in the film. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“MR. WARNER Supporting Male (60-70) [MR. WARNER] male, Caucasian, 60s, a deeply-tanned, hair dyed so black it was almost blue, highly successful, New York City businessman, rumored to be running for Mayor. He’s a public figure in the city and a symbol of wealth [STRONG SUPPORTING]”

While it’s anyone’s guess as to which character this could be, some fans have already begun to speculate that it could be Rupert Thorne. In the comics, Rupert is a corrupt politician turned crime boss, who proved to be a thorn in Batman’s side throughout the years. The character almost played a role in Tim Burton’s Batman film, where he would have been depicted as the man who ultimately orders the hit out on Thomas and Martha Wayne.

Considering the fact that Thomas Wayne is rumored to play a role in Joker, it certainly would fit that Rupert could factor into the proceedings as well.

Joker is set to have Joaquin Phoenix playing the Clown Prince of Crime, with Zazie Beetz reportedly in talks to play a single mother role. Robert De Niro is being eyed to play a talk show host, and Frances Conroy in talks to play the Joker’s mom.

The film, which is expected to begin production this September, will be directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorcese. In March, a report suggested that the film would follow the Joker as an ’80s comedian, who turns to a life of crime after his stand-up career fails. And as it turns out, Phoenix has had that sort of idea kicking around in his head for quite some time.

“Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said ‘Why don’t they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?’” Phoenix revealed in a recent interview. “And I thought, ‘You can’t do the Joker, because, you know, it’s just you can’t do that character, it’s just been done.’ So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said ‘I’ll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.‘ And I said ‘I’m not gonna go, I can’t go to a general meeting.’ So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, ‘Oh that’s so exciting, that’s the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.’ I felt like you could get something on screen.”

Would you want to see Rupert Thorne factor into Joker? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.