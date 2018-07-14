Fan Art Imagines Joaquin Phoenix in Upcoming Joker Origin Movie

Joaquin Phoenix will be the latest actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime, and now we have a better idea of what that could looks like.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on their social media account, in celebration of Phoenix officially signing on for the role. You can check it out below.

The Joker movie has been a bit of an enigma amongst DC Comics fans, ever since it was first announced in September of last year. In March, a report suggested that the film would follow the Joker as an ’80s comedian, who turns to a life of crime after his stand-up career fails. Numerous reports about the project have suggested that it will be the first in a line of standalone DC movies, which exist outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity. A recent article confirmed just as much, and that the label of standalone DC films could be dubbed “DC Dark” or “DC Black”.

The currently-untitled film will have Todd Phillips at the helm, and will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Phoenix had been rumored to have the lead role for months, but played coy about whether or not he was aware of the part.

“I don’t know… it could be an interesting character.” Phoenix said back in April. “I don’t know.”

“I see [a superhero movie] as any other movie,” Phoenix continued. “I wouldn’t say… ‘I won’t do Westerns.’ It depends on what it is. I don’t really care about the genre, I care about the character and the filmmaker. If you have the ability to transcend the genre, then that’s what you want to do. So I wouldn’t say, hands down, no – I wouldn’t do that kind of movie.”

This standalone project is just one of the Joker-related movies that DC currently has in production. Last month, it was announced that Warner Bros. is developing a solo movie surrounding Jared Leto’s Joker, which would exist within the DCEU world.

