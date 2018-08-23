‘Joker’ Origin Movie to Reportedly Be Scored by Hildur Gudnadottir

DC Film’s Joker origin movie may have just found its composer.

According to a new report from Film Music Reporter, Hildur Gudnadottir has been brought on to score the upcoming live-action film. Gudnadottir has previously scored Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Mary Magdalene, and was a cellist for Prisoners, The Revenant, and Arrival.

This is just the latest music-related DC news to be released this week, following a report that Hans Zimmer could be returning to the DC Extended Universe to score Wonder Woman 1984.

Gudnadottir potentially being brought on for the project could be a major breakthrough, as it would seemingly make her the first woman to compose the score for a live-action DC Comics film. Considering all of the ways that Joker has been breaking the mold for what’s expected of DC films – namely, being set outside of the DCEU continuity – that probably isn’t that surprising.

Joker is being directed by Todd Phillips and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The film is set to star Joaquin Phoenix in its titular role, with Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron also in the cast. The film is expected to begin production in September.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more then anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Joker will be released on October 22, 2019.