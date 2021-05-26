DC Reveals The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Series

✖

DC Comics is letting Joker present comic book readers with a puzzle to solve. This week, DC Comics announced The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1, from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artists Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon, and Ulises Arreola. The first installment in a seven-issue series begins with the Gotham City Police Department discovering a corpse in a magic box. They question the many killers they have imprisoned, and the Joker, it turns out, is more than happy to talk. Of course, relying on the Joker is always a dangerous game. Over the seven issues of the series, the Joker will tell stories about each of his fellow prisoners. Do these stories contain clues to solve the mystery? Is this another of Joker's games? That's up to readers to decide.

The Joker Presents: A Puzzblebox will arrive in comic book stores in August. DC Universe Infinite subscribers can start putting the pieces together early. Beginning on June 7th, digital chapters of The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox will begin appearing on the digital comics app with additional clues and insights collected in a "Director's Cut: Bonux Box" (which the print issues will include as backup content).

(Photo: Chip Zdarsky, DC Comics)

"This is a truly weird and fun book," Rosenberg said of the title in his newsletter. "It's unlike anything I've ever done, and maybe unlike anything anyone has ever done. My amazing editors Katie Kubert and Liz Erickson deserve a ton of credit for helping build and steer this crazy, chaotic ship. But when you all see the scope and madness of what we have planned, I know you'll agree it was all worth it. And if you're a DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscriber you will have the chance to read the chapters starting in June! That's so soon!"

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1 ships into stores with the main cover provided by Chip Zdarsky. It'll also have card stock open order variants by Riccardo Federici and Christopher Mooneyham and a card stock 1:25 variant by Jesús Merino. Future issues of The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox will feature artwork from Keron Grant, Dani, Domo Stanton, Juni Ba, Vanesa Del Rey, Ricardo Ortiz, Christopher Mooneyham, and more.

Are you excited about the new Joker-focused miniseries? Let us know in the comments. The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox will retail for $4.99 for 40 pages. Card stock covers will retail for $5.99. The first issue goes on sale in print on August 3rd.