Joker Proposes To Harley Quinn

Batman: White Knight is full of things you never thought you’d see, but the Joker‘s proposal to Harley Quinn might just take the top spot.

Spoilers incoming for Batman: White Knight #2, so if you would rather go in blind you’ve been warned.

In a new preview for the upcoming issue, a newly sane Joker (Jack Napier) goes home to Harley Quinn, who is delighted to see her Puddin. She is not a fan of his new look though and attempts to put the makeup back on his face. He gets her to stop though and gives her something unexpected, an apology.

“For the way I’ve treated you over the years. You were kind, supportive, and you tolerated a lot of crazy mood swings.” When she says she loved those, Jack continues. “Can’t you see how unhealthy I was? I knew you loved me and I took advantage, I never said it back, because it gave me power over you. But that’s over. I’m through with Batman. I want to give you the version of me you always wanted.”

He puts a shiny ring on her finger, but as you can see in the preview (located in the gallery), that does not get the reaction one might expect.

After she laughs in his face, he calls her puddin, and that sets her off. She kicks him in the stomach and has had enough of this charade, keeping him from his medication.

If that very last panel is anything to go by though, it seems someone else is happy to take her place.

Batman: White Knight #2 is written and drawn by Sean Murphy, and you can find the official description below.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT #2 Written by SEAN MURPHY Art and cover by SEAN MURPHY Variant cover by SEAN MURPHY Public support for Batman dwindles and Gotham City’s 99 percent rally around ex-Joker Jack Napier’s crusade to expose decades of corruption within the GCPD. A proposition inspires new revelations about Harley and The Joker’s past; and as Jack transforms into a hero of the middle class and takes extreme measures to mobilize a revolutionary army of super-villains, Bruce struggles to stay focused on engineering a technological breakthrough to save Alfred.

Batman: White Knight #2 is in stores this Wednesday.

