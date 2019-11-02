Iconic Joker Scene Reimagined as a Commercial for Erectile Dysfunction

The steps scene in Joker is one of the most talked-about aspects of the Joaquin Phoenix-starring film. Not only have the steps themselves become a major tourist spot for fans of the movie, but one fan has now turned the Joker scene itself into a hilarious ad. Though Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime dances to “Rock and Roll, Part 2” in the movie, Twitter meme account @formenotyou has put on some laid back tunes and turned the sequence into one big ad for erectile dysfunction. Believe it or not, it fits the typical Cialis ad featuring the happy-go-lucky pill-taker not having a care in the world.

We turned the Joker stair-dancing scene into a commercial for boner pills. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/DTmZoxuRwc — formemenotyou (@formemenotyou) October 22, 2019

The stairs are located in The Bronx, an NYC borough represented by Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a congresswoman who recently spoke on the location’s budding popularity. “When I was growing up, everyone would tell us to stay away from those steps or go with a friend or whatever. The Bronx is much safer now and I’m happy to say that but I think the way a lot of us feel is ‘keep your Instagram posts outside of the Boogie Down. This is for us.’”

To date, Joker has been a box office darling, grossing a whopping $878.3 million worldwide through Friday night. It’s the highest-grossing R-rated movie to ever hit theaters and could end up approaching the $1 billion point by the time it’s theatrical release has concluded. Warner Brothers chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement when the movie passed $800m, praising Todd Phillips‘ creative vision on the dark film.

“Todd Phillips’s bold, creative vision is evident in every frame of ‘Joker,’ matched only by Joaquin Phoenix’s incomparable interpretation of this iconic character. What they and everyone who worked on this film created has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide. We congratulate them and our colleagues at DC on reaching this extraordinary benchmark, and I personally want to congratulate the entire Warner Bros. team on the roll-out of this film.”

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

