Golden Globes Draws Criticism for Nominating Joker’s Todd Phillips but No Women for Best Director

The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations are now out, and as usual, there’s reason for both celebration and outrage, based on who was recognized, and who was snubbed. Well, in this divisive cultural climate it should be no surprise that this year’s Golden Globe snubs would inspire some fierce backlash, one way or another – and that’s exactly what’s happening. Of the many nominations that angered people, one getting particular focus is Todd Phillip’s nomination for DC’s Joker, in a year where the Golden Globes didn’t recognize any female directors as awards worthy.

Scroll below to see how the some viewers are reacting to Joker’s ‘angry white male loner’ story getting such praise, while the work of female directors seemingly continues to be overlooked:

The Snubbed

When Todd Phillips gets nominated over Greta Gerwig, Pedro Almodóvar, Noah Baumbach, Marielle Heller, Lorene Scafaria, Lulu Wang, Terrence Malick, the Safdie brothers, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Alma Har’el, Fernando Meirelles, Rian Johnson and Tom motherfuckin’ Hooper pic.twitter.com/2uJhTTUHDc — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) December 9, 2019

Here’s a small sampling of the female directors (and others) that some people see as being more worthy than Philips.

Watch the World Burn

Me watching Film Twitter have a collective aneurysm at Todd Phillips getting that director nom over their faves pic.twitter.com/4NdPUM8igI — donnia (@fincherism) December 9, 2019

Me watching film Twitter have a meltdown because Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips we’re nominated for Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/jxyppuCBXU — Akira ʬ⁸⁴ (@ECNALHANID) December 9, 2019

Some people are loving seeing film Twitter erupt in outrage over this Golden Globes nomination “controversy.”

FOR WHAT?

A lot of people simply don’t see why Joker deserves the attention and love it’s getting.

Redistribution of Noms

me taking todd phillips’s golden globe nomination and giving it to alma har’el, lorene scafaria, lulu wang, greta gerwig, marielle heller, melina matsoukas, olivia wilde, jennifer kent, or any other woman pic.twitter.com/chgSBEZrDq — brandon (@celesteswright) December 9, 2019

Some people see nomination inequality as a major problem; other think it’s so bad that nomination redistribution is the only solution!

Go Apesh*t

if i have to see todd phillips’s name on another fucking nom list,,,, pic.twitter.com/QecTfe1WEg — ava (@ahiddenIife) December 9, 2019

This is a pretty extreme reaction – even by meme standards.

Okay Edgy Boomer!

it is completely absurd to me that in a year where at least as many of the best films were directed by women as men, not one got nominated for best director YET todd phillips got nominated for his edgy boomer clown movie — iggy | イッギー (@offbrandwagner) December 9, 2019

It didn’t take long for the “Okay Boomer!” trend to collide with this Golden Globes Joker outrage.

Doctor Manhattan Can Solve This

LITTLE WOMEN SNUBBED FOR DIRECTING AND PICTURE AND TODD PHILLIPS GOT NOMINATED FOR DIRECTOR pic.twitter.com/yLEs05gmjv — homer simpin (@comicbookfilms) December 9, 2019

…It also didn’t take long for someone to bring the latest reveals of HBO’s Watchmen into the the mix.

A Least Someone Is Happy

The collective shit-throwing from the FILM Twitter Bros™ and Letterboxd Thots™ over Todd Phillips getting the #GoldenGlobe nod for Best Director….. Ya love to see it pic.twitter.com/ZPFWhXjW3g — It’s What It Is ʬ⁸⁴ (@_Rene_V) December 9, 2019

Todd Phillips may be laughing hardest at all this. His fight to get the award-nominated, highest-grossing comic book movie of all time made was long, hard, and frustrating. His nomination may be the best punchline of all.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022. The Flash is set to go into production in 2021.