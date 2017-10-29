‘Justice League’: Jason Momoa Read For Batman When He Auditioned For Aquaman

Justice League brings an ensemble of DC heroes to the big screen, but one of its stars initially read for a completely different role.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jason Momoa talked about the audition process that went into him playing Arthur Curry/Aquaman. As he revealed, his initial audition with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League director Zack Snyder had him actually reading for Bruce Wayne/Batman (played by Ben Affleck).

“When Zack first approached me, it was a bit of a mystery because when I went in for the audition, he wanted me to read for Batman – and Ben had already been cast in the role by that point.” Momoa revealed. “So, I knew something fishy was going on and just read the lines with a lot of attitude, like I didn’t care what was on the page [laughs]!”

According to Momoa, this led him to believe that he would be playing someone tied to the Batman mythos, most likely some sort of villain.

“And then Zack said to me, ‘Do you know who I want you to play?’” Momoa recounted. “I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll be a villain or some bad dude who comes in and fights Batman – sounds like fun.’ He said, ‘I want you to play Aquaman.’”

After Momoa’s Aquaman made a small cameo in Batman v Superman, he’s set to make his full debut in next month’s Justice League. According to previous interviews from Momoa, the film will start with Arthur feeling like an outcast, and not really reaching his full comic potential just yet. But thankfully, Momoa will have multiple avenues to tell Arthur’s comic story, namely in his upcoming James Wan-directed Aquaman solo film.

Justice League lands in theaters on November 17th, 2017.