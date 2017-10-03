‘Batman v Superman’ Damaged Batsuit Armor on Display in ‘Justice League’ Batcave

At least one important relic from the DC Extended Universe‘s history will be preserved in the upcoming Justice League movie.

The armored Batman suit that Bruce Wayne wore to battle Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is now part of the presumably permanent collection hidden away in the Batcave.

This was revealed through Empire Magazine, who took a tour of Justice League’s Batcave set:

“We’re in the Batcave – or part of the Batcave – and everything’s suitably bleak and rocky. The specially modified Batsuit that was Batbattered by Superman towards the end of Dawn of Justice is on display, a permanent reminder to Bruce Wayne of the dangers of hubris”

Keeping the armored Batsuit on display is likely a symbol of Batman has grown since his run-in with the Man of Steel. Now, rather than trying to change the world as a one-man army, he’s reaching out to others, like Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg for help in dealing with the coming crisis.

Those five heroes were featured on the cover of this month’s Empire. The new issue also includes some new photos from Justice League featuring all five heroes.

The cover and photos do not feature the hero who brutalized Batman’s armor, Henry Cavill’s Superman, who died fighting Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, helping to inspire Batman and change his outlook on the world and the people in it.

While Superman is being kept under wraps for now, he is known to be appearing in Justice League, and there have been some new clues suggesting that Superman will be wearing black when he returns.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.

