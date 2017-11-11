Watch ‘Justice League’ Scene Where Batman Meets Aquaman

When Justice League hits theaters, some of the greatest superheroes from DC Comics will go up against the armies of Apokalips in an attempt to save the world. But Batman and Wonder Woman will first have to do some recruiting.

A new clip from Zack Snyder’s film shows Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) attempting to sway Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) to help out their fledgling team when the time comes. But Bruce’s plan doesn’t exactly work out. Check out the clip above and see for yourself.

The scene is laced with some trademark Joss Whedon humor (we can tell he did this scene) but it also has some interesting tidbits about the ongoing world of superheroes in the DC Films universe.

When Aquaman comments on Bruce’s predilection to “dress like a bat,” he replies that it has worked for 20 years in Gotham City. And when Bruce asks for his assistance, Curry’s reticence comes from a sense of independence.

“The people from Atlantis tell me to do this, now you say do that,” Curry says. “I wanna be left alone.”

We also get some insight into the film’s MacGuffins du jour, the Mother Boxes of the New Gods.

As Curry prepares to take a swim, Bruce asks “what’s in the boxes,” to which Aquaman replies, “ancient history.”

But based on the footage so far, even though Batman and Aquaman don’t get along at this point in the movie, we think it’s safe to say that they’ll start to grow on each other by the time the credits role.

The early reactions to Justice League are starting to hit the web and they’re mostly positive. While there are some complaints and people have said it’s not a perfect superhero movie, the buzz indicates that it’s better than the other entries in DC Films’ portfolio thus far (save for Wonder Woman).

We’ll get to see Aquaman ride the Batmobile next week, as Justice League premieres in theaters on November 17.