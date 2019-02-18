‘Justice League’ Fan’s ‘Black Suit Edition’ Fight Clip Is Better Than the Actual Movie

DC movie fans just will not let hope die, which is why they have been keeping the fires burning for Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League, over a year since the DC superhero team-up movie blew into theaters a Frankenstein mess. Well, one DC fan has done more than just start a petition for the studio to #ReleasetheSnyderCut – he’s gone so far as to start putting together his own cut of Justice League, honoring the spirit of Snyder’s vision!

As you can see above, this latest clip from the Justice League: Black Suit Edition is making its way across the Internet and fan chat threads. Editor Chris Dawson released this latest “Race You to the Tower” clip from Justice League‘s climatic battle sequences as a follow-up to the previously released “Wonder Woman Rescue” sequence, as well as the fan trailer for Justice League: Black Suit Edition, which originally sold fans on the concept.

Basically, Dawson has gone into Justice League footage from both the theatrical cut and the early trailers for Snyder’s cut, meshed them together, and added some custom scenes (like Batman taking over a Parademon gun turret). The biggest thing is that Dawson has done a color tone correction that makes Justice League fit within the shadowy and monochrome world of Snyder’s two previous DC Extended Universe films, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. It looks better than horrible red-tinged footage and horrible staging that Joss Whedon added to the mix for his theatrical version of Justice League, and should be pretty pleasing to die-hard Snyder fans, who enjoyed his particular vision of a live-action DC movie universe. For anyone else, it’s still a pretty advertisement for a pretty cool action movie experience.

The “Black Suit Edition” gets its name from the black costume that Henry Cavill’s Superman wears in it. That suit is of course iconic, in that it was Superman’s costume for his big resurrection event, after he died fighting Doomsday in the ’90s “Death and Return of Superman” arc. Zack Snyder planned to honor that storyline by having Cavill wear a black suit for his onscreen resurrection after dying at Doomsday’s hands in Batman v Superman – but Whedon and the studio ultimately went with a shirtless Cavill with a horrible CGI face, instead. The rest is infamous history…

No doubt, Dawson will be adding to this little pet project he has going, so if you like it, make sure you keep a check on the “#BlackSuitEdition” on Twitter!

