‘Justice League’ Blu-Ray Special Features Revealed

Fans can now mark their calendars for the Justice League home video release, and now you can see what’s included on the disc.

Justice League will come packed with special features, including Road to Justice, a 50 year retrospective on the team and its many forms. You’ll also get to see a bonus scene not shown in theaters, as well as a variety of other featurettes.

The Justice League 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack will contain the following special features:

Road to Justice

Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.

Heart of Justice

Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

Technology of the Justice League

From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.

Justice League: The New Heroes

Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman

Bonus scenes not seen in theaters

Steppenwolf the Conqueror

Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.

Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: Wonder Woman’s Rescue

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: Heroes Park

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle

Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences

Suit Up: The Look of the League

Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC’s iconic heroes.

You can get Justice League on digital release starting February 13th. You can pre-order the Justice League Walmart exclusive here. It’s set to ship out on March 30th and should arrive by April 4th.

