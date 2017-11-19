‘Justice League’ Has Stronger International Box Office Opening, Worldwide Debut $281 Million

While Justice League is struggling to live up to expectations at the domestic box office, the film’s international performance is proving that hope isn’t entirely dead for the Warner Bros. blockbuster.

Justice League opened with $185 million internationally. That number combined with the film’s $96 million opening weekend domestic bring its worldwide total to $281 million.

In China, Justice League opened to $51 million. That’s the second highest opening in the market ever for Warner Bros., behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Other markets where Justice League opened include Brazil ($14 million), the United Kingdom ($9.8 million), Mexico ($9.6 million), South Korea ($8.8 million), Russia ($6.5 million), Australia ($6.3 million), France ($6 million), Indonesia ($5.8 million), and the Philippines ($5.8 million).

Justice League‘s worldwide total is still a bit shy of the film’s production budget, which is reportedly $300 million.

Justice League looks like it will become the smallest domestic opening weekend yet for a DC Films release. Man of Steel opened to $116.6 million, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice earned $166 million in its first weekend, Suicide Squad earned $133.7 million in its opening weekend, and Wonder Woman has a record-breaking $103.2 million opening weekend.

Justice League was projected to earn up to $120 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, leaving fans to wonder if negative critical reactions contributed to Justice League‘s disappointing performance.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was impressed with Justice League and what it could mean for the DC Extended Universe.

“Justice League is an epic ensemble of heroes,” Davis wrote in his review. It’s the most fun you’ll have with Batman and his super friends, until their next adventure together, and marks the beginning of a brand new era of superheroes on the DC side of the spectrum.”

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.