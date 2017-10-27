‘Justice League’ Cast Fulfills Last Wish Of Deceased Child

The cast of Justice League were real heroes last night, fulfilling a request on behalf of her son.

The cast was in China for a two-day press tour, and during the red carpet ceremony one woman stood out from the crowd of press and fans. She was there on behalf of her son, who recently passed away in an accident, and had one wish that she wanted to fulfill (via China.org).

She made her way through everyone to get to the front, and one fan, in particular, helped her get there so she could be seen. She held a drawing and a handwritten note that described the situation in English.

“This picture was drawn by my son for the movie,” the note said. “He wanted (sic) Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill could sign it. This is (sic) his last wish. There was an accident and he passed away. During his lifetime he loved and looked forward to this movie. He loved your performance very much. He’ll be thrilled if you do so [this for him].”

The drawing includes Superman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and Batman as they watch in awe as their teammate the Flash makes a quick trip in the blink of an eye.

Other fans and people in the line noticed the note and drawing and took to the internet to get attention, earning thousands of retweets and views. That included the official microblog account of DCFilms, which retweeted the post and asked anyone if they knew her contact information.

It looks like they finally got it, as the Justice League actors, including Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, signed the drawing, fulfilling the young fan’s last wish.

While the League didn’t save the world or stop a Parademon invasion that night, they lived up to their namesake and brought some light to an unfortunate situation, and that is what heroes are all about.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17.