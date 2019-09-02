Justice League Cinematographer Shares Epic New Image of Ben Affleck’s Batman

DC’s The Batman is growing closer and closer each day now that the film has a director in Matt Reeves and a star in Robert Pattinson. Not too long ago, Ben Affleck was supposed to be helming that project. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner gave fans a glimpse back at when Affleck was under the cowl on Instagram this weekend. This behind the scenes look was taken during the filming of Justice League.

Wagner made waves recently for some comments about the theatrical cut of the film. He said he cried tears of sadness while watching the finished product in theaters. Wagner also made mention of scenes being filmed with Darkseid in them. That fact will do little to extinguish the flames that still burn in some fans’ hearts around the now-mythical Snyder Cut of Justice League. Now viewers can only think about what could have been with sequels and that Batman movie.

Robert Richardson was also supposed to be in the cinematographer role for Affleck’s Batman project. He recently spoke about what the plot of that film was supposed to be. Richardson revealed that a major aim of the film was to have a good chunk of the action take place in Arkham Asylum. This move would have allowed Affleck’s Batman to square up with a couple of members of his rogues gallery over the course of the movie.

“I wanted to shoot Batman with Ben [Affleck] cause that was the next film we had. There was a script, but not a loved script. There was a lot of work he was doing to it to change it.” Richardson explained. “He was going into the more insanity aspects… He was entering more into the Arkham, he’s going into where everyone was bad.”

Batman: Arkham Asylum was a hit video game, and one can’t help but wonder how the success of the titles it spawned influenced the decision. Otherwise, the setting has never seen the use it would have gotten in this film in any of the prior iterations. Reeves’ new version of Batman is stuffed with villains and antagonists as well. It still would have been interesting to see Affleck’s film come together.

“We worked on the script, I was trying to figure out how to crack it, and I was never happy enough with it where I thought it was worth going out and making it because I just didn’t want to do a version that I wasn’t really excited by, so I still don’t know,” Affleck said earlier in April.

