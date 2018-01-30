Justice League Getting Color Coordinated Costumes In No Justice

The DC Universe is bigger than ever, and now the Justice League is forming new teams to go explore it and getting some slick new costumes for their big journey.

Later this year DC is launching Justice League: No Justice, a four issue mini-series that will explore this vastly expanded multiverse, and Earth’s heroes will split into several teams with all new costumes. Each group will have a different theme and will be color coordinated to boot (superheroes do seem to have impeccable fashion sense).

Team Mystery is comprised of Superman, Starfire, Martian Manhunter, Sinestro (yep), and Starro (yepper) who all get some marroon additions to their traditional costumes. Team Entropy, on the other hand, goes for sleekness, getting black fabric added to their already darker suits. That team is made up of Batman, Lex Luthor, Lobo, Deathstroke, and Beast Boy.

Team Wonder is all about the purple and features Wonder Woman, Enchantress, Zatanna, Doctor Fate, and Etrigan, who really should consider keeping this costume full time. The Demon has never looked so fashionable.

The last team to be revealed is Team Wisdom and features an all red, black, and yellow theme. The crew features Flash, Harley Quinn, Robin (Damian Wayne), Cyborg, and The Atom.

All of the teams have light purple orbs of energy worked into their suits, though it isn’t clear what their purpose is other than looking cool.

You can see all of the suits above and in the gallery.

“I’m laying out the biggest action of my life,” says Manapul. “The Justice League realizes that they need to expand their reach to become something bigger than they have ever been before. If you thought my work for JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARKSEID WAR was huge, I’m taking the League to the edge of the cosmos with NO JUSTICE. Anyone who has asked for Harley Quinn, Martian Manhunter, Starfire, Zatanna, the Atom, Raven, or Doctor Fate to be in their personal Justice League will stand up and cheer.”

DC’s Justice League: No Justice is written by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson with art by Francis Manapul, and you can find the official description below.

“In this four-issue miniseries, the super-villain Brainiac arrives on Earth with a dire warning for the Justice League: there’s a threat coming to destroy Earth, one that the heroes are ill-equipped to handle. Brainiac thinks he holds the key to victory, but it means combining members of the League with some of the most dangerous villains in the DC Universe and sending them into battle against this extinction-level menace. The stakes are at their absolute highest; if one of these teams fail. It’s game over.”

Justice League: No Justice #1 hits comic shops on May 9.