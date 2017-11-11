‘Justice League’ Cast Reveal Their Biggest Costume Problems in New Promo

The DC superhero character of Justice League all look pretty awesome in their respective costumes – but apparently, getting into said costumes was a chore for just about everyone in the cast.

You can the stars of Justice League discuss as much, in the new promotional featurette that is appropriately titled “Suiting Up”. Watch it above, and we’ll break it down, below.

In the featurette, we hear the following set of grievance from the various Justice League cast members:

Ben Affleck – apparently, Batman’s new tactical suit doesn’t leave much room for the skin to breathe, with the tactical goggles stealing what little skin ventilation Affleck once had.

Jason Mamoa and Ezra Miller – the Aquaman actor had to wear a forty-pound suit of armor, while they speculate The Flash actor had to carry around twenty pounds, after a long process of getting him screwed into the suit.

Gal Gadot sums up female superhero garb in just one comment: “At least you were covered.”

Ray Fisher… well he had it easy.

As the Cyborg actor confesses, the motion-capture suit he wore to bring Cyborg to life was like wearing a nice pair of pajamas for the entire shoot. In the long process of bringing great DC Comics superhero costumes to the screen, Fisher was clearly the lucky one.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17th.