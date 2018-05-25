‘Justice League’s Ray Fisher Reveals What Villain He Wants Cyborg to Fight

After making his debut in last year’s Justice League, some are curious exactly what the future holds for Ray Fisher‘s portrayal of Cyborg. Well, it sounds like Fisher would be willing to have it involve an iconic villain.

While on a panel at last weekend’s Wizard World Philadelphia, Fisher was asked which DC Comics villain he’d most like to have Cyborg cross paths with. As he revealed, his preference would be none other than Brainiac.

“I would take Brainiac, from Superman.” Fisher explained. “For sure. Cyborg and Brainiac? I think that would be a really cool match up.”

While it’s unknown if and when Brainiac could make his way to the DCEU – especially after he just played a major role in the first season of Krypton – it certainly would be interesting to see the two square off.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly when Fisher will reprise his role as Cyborg, even though he’s previously stated that he knows what film it will happen in. Some have already speculated that it could happen in a Cyborg solo film, which apparently remains in development after being part of the DCEU’s original slate. According to Joe Morton, who played Victor’s dad within Justice League, the film is still in the works, and could possibly hit its original 2020 release date. If the Cyborg solo film does become a reality, Fisher already had an idea of how the production should run.

“I think the cast should be diverse in everything we do,” Fisher said last November. “And I think the crew, equally importantly, should be as diverse. The representation at every level, I think it needs to be adhered to… With Cyborg specifically, I don’t necessarily think it’s about his particular story. It isn’t about black or white. I think the story is about being human, and what that means. And you can have anybody telling that kind of story.”

And ultimately, it sounds like Fisher would want to keep a focus on the cultural significance of his character, particularly within the disabled community.

“I’ve had lots of fans who come out and say ‘Listen, I can relate to Cyborg because I lost a limb,’ or ‘I have this cochlear implant,’” Fisher said last year. “It’s one of those things when you actually start seeing it, when you actually start hearing about it, that made Cyborg more relevant to me than I think he ever had been up to that point.”

Justice League is now available on home video.