Justice League Dark Director Updates Film’s Status

After announcing an ambitious slate of movies to be kicked off with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, DC Films have seen a slight snag in their plans due to delays to productions such as the Flash and Aquaman.

The latter is now in production and on track for a release in December 2018, but after that and this year’s films Justice League and Wonder Woman, there’s not a film yet scheduled despite a lot of rumblings.

And though talented action film director Doug Liman is attached to helm Justice League Dark sometime in the future, Liman is not sure when he is going to move forward with making that film. Speaking with Collider about his latest film The Wall, Liman revealed that he still intends to make the movie—it’s just a matter of ‘when.’

“I have to have a passionate connection to my films,” Liman said, “which I do with Justice League Dark… I feel a real connection to Justice League Dark. But part of my process is that, when I finish a movie, the movies I choose to do after it are guided by the experience I had on the previous movie.”

Liman said that his process for doing The Wall—a film a sniper battle in post-war Iraq starring John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson—came about because he wanted to do something different than Edge of Tomorrow. Specifically, he reacted to how the Tom Cruise movie was about heroes in a science fiction setting, and he said he doesn’t “need time travel and aliens to take a hero and pin them down in an impossible situation.” So he opted for simplicity.

“And that was The Wall,” Liman said. “The paint is still wet on The Wall. I’m not sure what I’m going to take away from it, and therefore what I’m gonna want to do next.”

Though Justice League Dark could still be in the cards for the immediate future, it doesn’t seem likely. But that’s just one stoker in the fire, with productions of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Dwayne Johnson’s Shazam, Joss Whedon’s Batgirl, and Chris McKay’s Nightwing in the works.

Hopefully we learn more about Liman’s plans soon, and hopefully they involve the eventual team up of Zatanna, John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Deadman in the DC film universe.

Doug Liman’s The Wall is now in theaters.

Before Justice League Dark, the original Leauge will unite in theaters November 17.

