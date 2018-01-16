Doug Liman Would Still Be Open to Directing ‘Justice League Dark’

Director Doug Liman was once attached to direct DC’s Justice League Dark movie. He’s since left the project, but now says he’s open to returning.

Liman departed Justice League Dark to work on another project. Things have changed at DC Films since then and Liman tells Screen Rant he wouldn’t say no to trying again.

“I would be open to it,” Liman says. “I have a very kind of contrarian approach to how I make things and I don’t want to do them the way other people have done them. You know, Impulse is an original take on superpower as you can imagine and still be satisfying. Because obviously there’s some things – you can be original and artsy and not… Part of the reason cliches exist is because they’re satisfying to the audience so my challenge as a filmmaker has always been to do something that’s really original and still totally satisfying on a big commercial level, which I feel we’ve done with Impulse and I’d be really interested in doing that within the DC world if the right piece of material comes along.”

Based on that, it sounds like Liman would entertain other DC Films movie offers as well.

Warner Bros. is still working on the Justice League Dark movie. Warner Bros. has struggled to find a good fit to direct since Liman departed. The film’s logo appeared during a presentation at Comic Con Experience Brazil.

Warner Bros. has been developing Justice League Dark since at least 2013. The project began life with Guillermo del Toro, but del Toro has since departed.

The film would feature a Justice League team specializing in the supernatural. The team would have included Etrigan, Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Deadman, and Constantine. Del Toro has stated that Etrigan and Swamp Thing were significant inspirations for his take on the film.

“It’s a WB property, I am not sure I can comment,” del Toro said. “Suffice to say that Demon or Swamp Thing mean to me what Batman and Superman mean to most mortals- perhaps even more.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.