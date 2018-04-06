Rumors Of ‘Doctor Strange’ Writer On ‘Justice League Dark’ Are False

After the departure of two high-profile directors and reports of the script being re-written, Justice League Dark was rumored to have a new writer with Doctor Strange‘s Jon Spaihts.

Well, it turns out those rumors might be false or, at least, a little outdated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the wake of the news of Spaihts involvement with the DC Comics movie, TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez took to Twitter to set the record straight.

🚨Yesterday’s rumor about Jon Spaihts/Justice League Dark wasn’t accurate. He did a draft MONTHS ago already moved onto other projects. RT🚨 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) August 25, 2017

Spaihts wrote the screenplays for Prometheus, Passengers, and the reboot of The Mummy. Given his penchant for horror and sci-fi scripts, it makes sense that he had a crack at Justice League Dark given its supernatural elements.

With Spaihts already moved on to other projects, it sounds like this is a case of old news coming up as a breaking development.

Earlier this week word came that Warner Bros. was looking to get the script rewritten after several pitch meetings failed to sell executives on a clear vision for Justice League Dark. The list of potential directors who failed to impress Warner Bros. is not clear, though it was rumored that director of Stephen King’s IT Andy Muschietti had a meeting.

All of the recent turmoil for Justice League Dark comes in the wake of news that Guillermo del Toro exited the project. He was replaced by Doug Liman who recently walked away from the film as well.

Del Toro was influential in getting the ball rolling on the project to begin with, expressing interest in directing a film with the supernatural characters of the DC Universe. Plans likely changed as executives made multiple shifts in the vision and execution of DC movies.

At this point, we don’t know what the future holds for Justice League Dark — it’s not looking good — but fans can now get a taste right now with the animated movie starring Batman, Zatanna, Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, and more.

Warner Bros. next DC Comics-based film, Justice League, hits theaters November 17th.