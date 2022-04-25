DC Preview Shows the Final Moments Before the Justice League's Death

This week marks the release of Justice League #75, which DC promises will kill off the superhero team. The issue is subtitled "Death of the Justice League," so it's not like the publisher has been keeping it a secret. The death of DC's premier superhero team leads directly into Dark Crisis, an event series that follows how the DC Universe carries on in the Justice League's absence. Justice League #75 writer Joshua Williamson has teased fans with sneak peeks at the final issue of the series, but now the full preview shows the Justice League in the moments before their demise.

Preview art for Justice League #75 by Joshua Williamson, Rafa Sandoval, Jordie Tarragona, Matt Herms, and Josh Reed finds Black Adam, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern John Stewart, Hawkgirl, Superman, Zatanna, Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Black Canary, and Green Arrow teleported to the House of Heroes, home of the multiversal superhero team Justice League Incarnate. After the heroes exchange pleasantries, President Superman informs their guests that the reason he brought them all together is to save the multiverse from utter destruction. An evil called The Great Darkness has taken possession of villains like Darkseid, and has trapped The Flash (Barry Allen) on a twisted world.

Events in Joshua Williamson's Infinite Frontier and Justice League Incarnate set the stage for Dark Crisis. "We've been building to the 'Death of the Justice League' for the last year across the main line. I remember buying 'Death of Superman' 30 years ago," Williamson said, referencing the Man of Steel's demise in 1993's Superman #75, "and now we have an opportunity to take that idea and go bigger with it. Justice League #75 allows us to showcase why the Justice League are comics' greatest heroes as we show the aftermath of the loss against their biggest threat ever and its impact on the DCU."

Sandoval added: "Being able to draw the Justice League is always exciting, they are just the greatest superhero team of all time. We will see a great evil coming out of the darkness and more dark characters that will be revealed very soon. This book is just the starting point and fans do not want to be left behind and miss what is going to happen."

The solicitation for Justice League #75 reads:

"Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here!

"A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them!"

Justice League #75 goes on sale April 26th. The preview pages can be found below.