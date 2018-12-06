‘Justice League’: Zack Snyder Shares Mera & Vulko Deleted Scene

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and original Justice League director Zack Snyder shared a photo from the scene which would have been Aquaman’s last in his cut of the latter film.

In the scene, Aquaman spoke with Vulko and Mera near the shore. Among his last words was a sentiment regarding his family: “I’m going to see my dad.” In Aquaman, Arthur Curry does just that early in the film, there are no direct causes from Justice League or the scene Snyder is referencing evident.

The photo is posted by Snyder shortly after Aquaman actor Jason Momoa opened up about the originally planned ending for his character in the ensemble flick while talking to WSVN-TV.

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help. And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of ‘Justice League’ where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

While speaking to Comicbook.com, Momoa expressed his love for working with both Snyder and Aquaman director James Wan, proving the two directors have their differences and similarities.

“They’re two different styles completely,” Momoa told Comicbook.com in the interview featured in the above video. “I mean, I think that’s just going from any director to another idrector, they’re very different. The one thing that they are, are definitely visual, visual artists. I mean, like this picture behind you, I knew about this before we even started filming. Zack is constantly doodling. He knows every frame. Definitely two amazing artists. Zack created this character and James just killed those role, also really great at characters and building. There’s a lot of similarities and differences.” Watch the full interview with Momoa in the video above.

