‘Justice League’ Easter Egg Reference to ‘Batman v Superman’s Doomsday Fight Revealed

It’s the height of praise to say that a movie is like good literature, offering enough depth to keep viewers discovering new gems with every re-watch. Indeed, time is proving that Zack Snyder and his DC Extended Universe trilogy (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League) may fit that bill, as fans discover more and more smart Easter eggs, references and foreshadows between the three films. That includes today’s latest find: A sequence in Justice League that directly references Doomsday’s introduction in the climatic third act of Batman v Superman:

I ever tell you how much I love Zack Snyder? pic.twitter.com/m2sKgRJgyV — //ＪＮＡＰＩＥＲ (@JNapierrr) February 22, 2018



Once again, the level of detail and planning in a Snyder’s work proves to be much more admirable and deep than a lot of viewers want to give him credit for. It seems that in many ways, Snyder’s vision of an interconnected storyline was pretty cohesive and planned out from the start – arguably stronger than anything in the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discoveries like these just compund the crime of what Warner Bros. ultimately did with Justice League. At three films in, the studio had an obligation to finish out the vision that Snyder began – especially after already tampering with his vision so badly in Batman v Superman. Ultimately, Karma is having the last laugh: Marvel has all but crushed any perceived competition from DC Films, as Black Panther‘s opening week has been better than Justice League‘s entire theatrical run (domestically).

At this point, Justice League has squandered its box office chances, and lost the respect of so many within the dedicated fanbase for its Frankenstein attempt to merge Snyder and Joss Whedon’s visions. The former can’t really be recouped, but the latter can: just #ReleaseTheSnyderCut already…

The theatrical cut of Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th and Blu-ray on March 13th – complete with deleted scenes. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.