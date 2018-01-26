Thomas Wayne Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Justice League’

Zack Snyder’s DC movies continue to impress and entertain fans with their level of intricate detail, and today brings yet another fan DC Easter egg that eagle-eyed fans have spotted! In the epilogue scenes of Justice League, Bruce Wayne reveals his plan to turn the run down Wayne Mansion into the very first Hall of Justice, the League’s iconic headquarters. Take a look at this Easter egg one fan found – and read below for why it may be a very significant foreshadow:

That’s Walking Dead star Jeffery Dean Morgan in the portrait, in a nice callback to his cameo role as Thomas Wayne in the opening credits of Batman v Superman. The reason this is a particularly juicy Easter egg is that it’s not just a callback: it’s a potential foreshadow to what’s coming next in the DC Extended Universe.

After Justice League, the next chapter in the saga of the DC superhero collective will be Flashpoint. That Flash event film will see Ezra Miller’s Flash inadvertently alter the timeline, creating a dark new DC Universe where the roles of the heroes and villains we know are drastically different.

The big connection is that in the Flashpoint timeline, Batman is actually Thomas Wayne, with Bruce Wayne having been the victim of the fatal mugging in Gotham’s Crime Alley that fateful night. With the level of intricate foreshadowed that has already been spotted in Snyder’s DC films, this could be taken as intentional reference to Thomas Wayne’s expanded role in the story to come.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has repeatedly hinted that he could have a run as Flashpoint Batman coming up, which has only stoked fans’ burning wish to see him in the cowl. If (when?) that happens, this scene in Justice League will be further ammo for the argument that Snyder was actually a cinematic maestro at building this DCEU.

Justice League will soon be on home video and digital HD; Aquaman arrives on December 21st; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborgon April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.