‘Justice League’s Ezra Miller Would Like Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Thomas Wayne In ‘Flashpoint’

During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Justice League star Ezra Miller talked about what he would like to see in the upcoming The Flash movie from the Flashpoint comics.

“I think that the emotional arc of the Thomas Wayne stuff in Flashpoint is one of the illest [parts]. And to see that different manifestation of Batman and his whole different style,” said Miller.

“And I love the reality that you have this universe that is so inverted from the one that we know. And this one factor remains the same, but in this flipped way. Batman is steady, but it’s going to be the result of a different side of the same tragedy with Thomas Wayne instead of Bruce, and that’s dope.”

Of course, in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Thomas Wayne was played by The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. When we asked Miller if he would like to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan take on that Batman role in Flashpoint, Miller was very enthusiastic.

“Oh, hell yeah. I think he’s amazing,” said Miller. “And I think he would fall right into what is becoming a very, very serious ensemble of actors. I’m so excited about Kiersey Clemons. I’m so excited about Billy Crudup. I just couldn’t be more stoked about the names involved so far.”

The Flash movie has been titled Flashpoint and is expected to release sometime in 2020. Miller can be seen as The Flash in Justice League when it hits theaters on