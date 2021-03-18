Justice League Fans Fly Banner Over WB Lot Giving Thanks for the Snyder Cut

✖

As geeks around the world know, today marks the official release of Zack Snyder's Justice League into the world. After almost four years of campaigns to see the extended version of the movie, the four hour cut has arrived and is streaming on HBO Max in the US and available on other platforms across the world. To thank the powers that be that let it happen, a group of Snyder fans have paid for a banner to fly over Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles (again) from 12 PM to 1 PM PT, this time carrying the message of "AT&T WM HBO MAX THANKS FOR THE #SNYDERCUT," with a heart at the end of the banner. You can find an image below!

"Fans raised money one more time to show their appreciation to AT&T, Warner Media and HBO Max for making the Snyder Cut a reality," fan Carlos Proano wrote to ComicBook.com in a statement. "As a signature move of the fans who flew at least three planes during the last three years, flying a thank you plane on the day the Snyder Cut was realized was a great way to celebrate this film. The fundraiser also included a donation of $1,400 to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention."

(Photo: Carlos Proano)

Back in 2017 the primary reason that Zack Snyder departed the Justice League project was to spend time with his family as they grieved the loss of his daughter Autumn who died by suicide. In the time since both Snyder and the fans of DC movies have taken up the cause of raising money for AFSP in conjunction with their campaigns for the Snyder Cut's release.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Snyder opened up about Autumn's death for the first time in the press, telling the outlet: "At the end of the movie, it says ‘For Autumn.' Without her, this absolutely would not have happened...It’s such a lightning strike in the center of this whole saga, and in a lot of ways it has informed everything we’ve done since.”

As of December of last year Snyder took to Twitter to remark how the fans of his films and the movement to release the extended cut of the film had raised more than $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Speaking on Twitter about the milestone, Snyders said: "This movement is so powerful. Thank you for all of your amazing fundraising efforts to support [American Foundation for Suicide Prevention."

Now the fans are giving their thanks.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.