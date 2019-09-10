Justice League Fans Picket To Release The Snyder Cut At Disney D23

The Snyder Cut of Justice League has become a somewhat mythical entity at this point, something that many thought would come and go when the campaign initially started but continues to be a presence at many a convention and event. The latest example came at D23, where two fans decided to set up shop outside of Disney’s big convention D23 with a sign that said Release The Snyder Cut. They set up not too far from the actual convention center and were open for people to come talk to them all about the Snyder Cut, and they did get a few bites while they were there.

Some were a bit indifferent to the whole thing, while others were in full support. Other fans didn’t know about the Snyder Cut or why it was a big deal, and so they tried to inform them about the Justice League movie saga a bit. Others were more happy to engage about the subject, and they seemed all in on seeing the full three-hour cut.

Now, this was D23, so there was always going to be more Marvel fans in attendance than DC fans. That said, they even got Captain America on their side, and it seems many are hoping to someday get this cut of the film released.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Snyder Cut, it is the version of the movie that Snyder had finished before he departed the project and Joss Whedon came on to finish things up and reshoot significant parts of the footage. Now, it’s the finished part that seems to give people the most pause, as it is far from a completed and refined movie. That said, Snyder did actually shoot everything he wanted during his time on the project, and so while effects and other things aren’t finished, there is a cut that holds Snyder’s complete vision for the film.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. will ever release this cut of the film, but we are pretty sure they won’t ever actually complete it, as that would take too much of an investment for something like this. Releasing it, even in its unfinished form, would make a lot of fans happy though, so maybe it will one day come to pass.