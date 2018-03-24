‘Justice League’: Green Lantern Concept Art Released

A piece of art, appearing to be concept art from Justice League, has surfaced online giving fans their best look yet at the Green Lantern who appeared in flashback during that film.

The character is identified (apparently by Warner Bros.’ All Access app) as Yalan Gur, a Green Lantern with only three appearances to his name, who first appeared in a 1991 issue. The comic, which told of Yalan Gur’s corruption and death, was the final published work by Green Lantern co-creator Martin Nodell.

While nobody from Warner Bros. had previously confirmed that the film’s Green Lantern is Yalan Gur, fans had put together theories and even diagrams to prove as much. In a thread attached to this piece of art, someone even dug up a link wherein Justice League director Zack Snyder addresses the Green Lantern issue.

“Geoff [Johns] and I have had a great working relationship, even on Batman v Superman, and on Wonder Woman we worked together really closely, and we have a project coming up that we want to do together,” Snyder once told Collider. “I can’t talk about that. His knowledge of comics is just crazy. He’s like an encyclopedia of comic books. Like I’ll be like, ‘Hey, is there a weird Lantern from –?’ and he’ll be like, ‘You know…!’ He’s just amazing about keeping everything in canon that I’ve not even heard of — he goes, ‘Yeah, it’s back!’ Like we’ll look through some archive. You know, there’s DC-pedia, but he’s even crazier than that.”

The thread also features comments from Redditors who claim to have heard more Green Lantern dish: apparently both an extra from the “history lession” sequence in question and someone identifying themselves as a disgruntled post-production worker have been on the DC Cinematic subreddit and claimed that there was more Green Lantern in the original film, both in the form of an extended scene in the flashbacks and reportedly as a present-day sequence involving Bruce Wayne as well.

