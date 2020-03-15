Jesse Eisenberg Confirms He’d Love to Play Lex Luthor Again After Justice League

Jesse Eisenberg confirms that he would love to step into the role of Lex Luthor again after Justice League. The star sat down with In The Panda to talk about Vivarium and some of the other films he’s appeared in. When it came time to discuss his time with Zack Snyder’s DCEU projects, he was complimentary as always. It seems like Eisenberg genuinely enjoyed the challenge of bringing Luthor to life in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. He even mentioned the small post-credit scene at the end of Justice League. A lot of fans wonder what could have been if the Snyder plan had gone through.

“Oh yeah, I would very much like to because it’s such a cool character,” Eisenberg began. “Playing a villain in a superhero movie is the fun part. The good guys are fine, but the villains are the fun part because they get to be a little bit more flamboyant. Of course, the hero gets to, you know, survive. But, the villain has all the funny lines. I don’t know about the first part, but the second part is something that I could definitely be involved in, sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time the Eisenberg has been asked about revisiting Luthor. During the press tour for Zombieland: Double Tap, the questions came up. Of course, his answer remained much the same as he’s really attracted to the dramatic villain.

Oh, 1000 percent. Which is not even… that’s ten pies. Ten full pies. Yeah, of course. Yeah. I loved it so much. I mean I was the shyest kid in the world. To get to play a mean character with flamboyance like that is exhilarating. I probably won’t do another. I don’t know if they’re making another one where I would be in it. But no, I loved it. It was great. I’m so happy I got to do it. Ever.”

Even with all the positivity and fans who absolutely love his take on the iconic villain. The star remains doubtful that the call will come for him to reprise the role in some of the upcoming DC movies.

“I hope so,” Eisenberg said to Variety. “I mean, I have no idea is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it’s the most enjoyable character I’ve had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don’t know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it.”

Would you like to see Eisenberg as Luthor again? Let us know in the comments!