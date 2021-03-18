Justice League: Kevin Smith Praises Snyder Cut, Shares New Selfie With Zack Snyder

✖

The Snyder Cut is finally here! After a long wait, fans were finally treated to Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max this week. The movie has been met with pretty positive reviews and currently has a 74% critics score and a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans will not be surprised to learn that one person who loved the new cut was Kevin Smith, who recently hosted the movie's red carpet event. Smith took to Instagram yesterday to praise the movie and share a new photo of him with Snyder.

"Zack & Kevin Make a Promo. @hbomax asked me to host the Digital Red Carpet premiere of the @snydercut - aka #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague - which we shot at the @wbtourhollywood’s new @dccomics exhibit, where the studio showcases the costumes, cars, and more from the comic book movies made by @warnerbrosentertainment. So since part of the show was a sit-down interview with #ZackSnyder, I got to snap our selfie in front of Robin’s costume from #BatmanVSuperman," Smith shared.

He continued, "If you haven’t already, make some time to take in all four glorious hours of the one, true #JusticeLeague this weekend. And the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut kids get to take a bit of a bow as well: because of their passion, they literally got what they wanted - and now we all get to benefit from it too. I watched this epic a week ago, when I got a link at 1 in the morning. I figured I’d peep the first half, hit the sack, then wake up to finish the rest in the morning. Instead, I went to bed at 5:30 a.m. after blazing through 3 joints while mainlining this splash-page-pretty miniseries of a movie!"

Smith added, "So happy for Zack; he’s a super sweet guy who has survived personal and professional losses that would break me as a person. But through it all, this kind man kept smiling - even while forever fighting the darkness (something he does with his work on behalf of @afspnational). He’s as brave and bold as the larger-than-life super heroes he makes films about - so I’m happy Zack’s having a moment (which looks like it’s gonna continue with his @netflix heist movie #ArmyOfTheDead). Good man, epic filmmaker."

The official account for the Snyder Cut replied to Smith's post, writing, "Thanks for hosting the red carpet, Kevin. You were amazing." You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith)

You can check out the official description for the Snyder Cut below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.