‘Justice League’ Mondo & Dolby Posters Revealed

As the march toward the release fo Justice League becomes more real than ever with tickets already available for sale, Mondo and Dolby have joined Fandango in releasing exclusive posters in support of the movie’s release.

Fans on Reddit found a Mondo poster, created using art by comics artist Lee Bermejo, which features the entire League (yes, including Superman) springing into action. Mondo has created its gallery-quality posters for DC’s previous movies, and the look and feel of their product seems to fit DC’s visually-distinctive films.

That image was created for MondoCon, but unsold posters from the show will go up on the company’s website shortly thereafter.

Dolby, meanwhile, released an image that featured the main five heroes from the movie — Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and The Flash — flanked by Amazonian and Atlantean soldiers. The Dolby poster will be available exclusively to fans who buy their tickets at AMC theaters.

In the case of both the Dolby and Fandango posters, the style of the art is not recognizable as any particular artist, and may in fact just be photos of the cast with Photoshop filters applied to give it the feeling of being drawn or painted — or it could be a Warner Bros. artist who is good with likenesses. Feel free to let us know @comicbook if you have details.

Justice League will be in theaters on November 17.