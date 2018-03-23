First Look At All ‘Justice League: Mortal’ Heroes

The first look at the full line up of heroes from Justice League Mortal has been revealed.

Collider first revealed the photo, which brings together the heroes as they would have appeared in George Miller‘s film if it were back back in 2006. The director had Armie Hammer playing Batman, Megan Gale as Woman Woman, Adam Brody as The Flash, Common as Green Lantern, Santiago Cabrera as Aquaman, and Hugh Keays-Byrne as Martian Manhunter. Of course, a dozen years ago super hero ensembles had not yet proven themselves to be the box office’s hottest ticket, and the film never came to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The photo of Miller’s almost-big screen heroes can be seen below.

Justice League: Mortal, planned to be the first time DC Comics’ most famous characters assembled in live-action on the big screen, was to begin filming in February 2008 before Warner Bros. pulled the plug.

Teresa Palmer and Jay Baruchel in place to play its villains, Talia al Ghul and Maxwell Lord. If Hammer has been given the opportunity to portray the Caped Crusader against these villains, fans would have met a deranged Batman with “major trust issues” according to the actor.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘How great that could have been!’” Hammer said. “As a 31-year-old who’s been through a lot since I was 19, I wouldn’t want to watch a 19-year-old Batman. I’d be like, ‘Who’s this spoiled rich kid who wants to play dress-up?’”

Ultimately, Warner Bros. would pursue Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy before rebooting the DC live-action universe with Man of Steel, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Justice League.

Would George Miller’s take on Justice League have been better than the mixed visions provided by Warner Brothers, Zack Snyder, and Joss Whedon in 2017?

Justice League is now available to own on Digital HD and hits store shelves on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray March 13.