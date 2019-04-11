‘Justice League’ Reshoot Image Featuring Henry Cavill’s Mustache Emerges

Over a year and a half since its release, Justice League still remains a pretty contentious part of the nerd world. A new photo that has made its way online gives a behind-the-scenes look at one of the film’s most talked-about pieces of trivia.

ReelAnarchy recently debuted a photo from Justice League‘s post-production, which appears to show Henry Cavill actually sporting the mustache that he wore during the film’s reshoots. You can check it out below.

As both fans and skeptics of the film will surely remember, Cavill’s role in Justice League reshoots was complicated by his involvement in Mission: Impossible – Fallout!, for which he had already grown a pretty impressive mustache. As a result, Cavill’s mustache had to be digitally removed from the reshot footage, a bit of information that ended up causing an Internet uproar deemed “MustacheGate”.

“I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Cavill shared in an interview last year. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were.”

“When it came to that, it was one of those things where I’m in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem,” Cavill detailed. “And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You’ll think, ‘Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.’ Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that’s the nature of these things. You can’t win every time.”

So, if you’re among those who wanted to see what a mustachioed Superman would look like in live-action — or didn’t even want the stache to be removed in the first place — hopefully this photo is everything you dreamed of.

