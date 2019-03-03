‘Justice League’ Concept Art Reveals New Character

The most interesting part of DC’s Justice League movie has arguably been all the trivia we’ve learned since it came and went in theaters in 2017. As Justice League has fallen out of relevancy (and taken a lot of the DC Extended Universe plans along with it), the creative team behind the film has seemingly been freed up to reveal more interesting concepts of what Justice League could’ve been, or perhaps how the film took shape at one point, and DC fans are here for it!

Today brings something that’s especially exciting – take a look below at a new Justice League character concept that we’ve never seen before: the Apokolips Pilot!

This living nightmare here is apparently Zack Snyder’s concept of what a pilot in Darkseid’s Apokolips armada would look like. It’s a frightening concept – one that admittedly may have been too much the younger Justice League audience. And yet, it fits perfectly within Zack Snyder’s darker vision of the DC Universe in terms of aesthetic, with an “alien” look that makes Apokolips seem like the jagged rock to Krypton’s cold steely aesthetic.

In terms of the actual character design: the Apokolips Pilot reflects a lot of deeper characterization of Darkseid: this creature is pragmatically built, with a “body” thats just a column to hold it in place, hooked hands that basically serve to operate the levers of a ship, and a helmet that looks like allows for 360° vision, as well as an entire screen of information and data flashing across the holographic “helmet.” In short, it looks exactly like the kind of creature that would come from Apokolips: an entire designed for serving Darkseid in its designated function, and nothing else.

The art comes from Jerad S. Marantz, the concept artist whose been making some headlines recently, thanks to continuous reveals of artwork from not only Justice League, but Avengers: Infinity War, as well. If you haven’t seen it, Marantz’ full portfolio of concept art is definitely worth checking out. His concept art pieces for Infinity War‘s Thanos are great, as are some truly frightening ones for Red Skull. He’s also done some other great DC concept art designs, like alternate versions of Batman and Doomsday in Batman v Superman.

What do you think of this Apokolips Pilot design? Let us know in the comments!

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

