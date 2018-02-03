‘Justice League’ 4K Blu-ray Japanese Cover Shows Team In Front Of Future Hall Of Justice

A look at Justice League‘s Japanese 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray surfaced on Twitter, showing the heroes assembled in a deteriorated Wayne Manor — the future Hall of Justice.

#JusticeLeague Blu ray 4k Japanese cover.

The team at the Wayne Manor pic.twitter.com/r6t0fjMPjP — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) February 2, 2018

The cover sees Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) leading the way, with Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) united and ready for action.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the superhero blockbuster on Digital HD February 13.

Justice League will be released to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD a month later on March 13, with multiple retailers offering a wide variety of store exclusive editions.

The end of the superhero team-up saw the League victorious and on the same page, with a refreshed Bruce Wayne offering up a dilapidated Wayne Manor as a future meeting spot for his newfound teammates.

In the DC Comics, the Hall of Justice served as the Justice League‘s headquarters and was located in Washington, D.C., financed by Wayne and single-handedly assembled by Superman.

Justice League‘s ending sets up a sequel — as does its post-credits scene, hinting at an ominous assemblage of villains to combat the newly formed League of superheroes — but studio Warner Bros. might be apprehensive towards a true Justice League sequel, at least anytime soon.

The latest entry out of the shared DC Extended Universe, Justice League proved the lowest-grossing earner of the five installments released thus far: tapping out at just $656 million worldwide, the film’s earnings place it below even franchise launcher Man of Steel, which managed to pull in $668 million worldwide without additional superheroes — including the always popular Batman and the wildly popular Wonder Woman, star of her own breakout hit months earlier.

Momoa headlines Aquaman, out in December, with Gadot reprising the role next in Wonder Woman 2, out November 2019.

Affleck is tentatively attached to don the cape and cowl again in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, while Cavill’s Superman has been rumored to next appear in Shazam!, out April 2019. Flashpoint, starring Miller’s speedster, is in the works.

