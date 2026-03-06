10 New Anime Coming to HIDIVE in March 2026

The exciting Winter 2026 anime season is almost nearing its end as fans prepare for new series to drop in Spring. The first season of the year includes some of the greatest anime ever, including the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Additionally, many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts right after their debut. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE has its own slate of new releases each month. Most of the series added to the platform aren’t the latest debuts, but it’s never too late to add more shows to your watchlist.

The official website of HIDIVE released its March 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed. While a few anime are being removed this month, there’s also a list of new series that will be added for the first time.

6) Queen’s Blade: Rebellion

Image Courtesy of Studio Arms

The platform will be streaming all 12 episodes of this 2012 action fantasy starting from March 10th. The anime will be added in both dubbed and subbed versions, although the release is limited to the main story and not the prequel and sequel OVAs. The story centers around Annelotte, the rebelling knight princess who plans to end the tyranny of the new queen.

5) The Familiar of Zero F

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

This action fantasy will also be added to the HIDIVE library on March 10th. The series debuted in 2012 as a sequel to The Familiar of Zero: Rondo of Princesses. The story focuses on Saito Hiraga and Louise after the events of the prequel as they now face off against King Joseph in the Holy City of Romalia.

4) KINMOZA!

Image Courtesy of Studio Gokumi

The first season of this slice-of-life drama will make its HIDIVE debut on March 17th, as the platform has yet to announce the streaming date of the sequel. Shinobu Oomiya, who participated in a homestay in England a few years ago, became close friends with Alice Cartelet, the daughter of the family she was staying with. The story follows the girls as they reunite five years later.

3) Yuyushiki

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

This comedy anime will also be added on March 17th. Although the series was released in 2013, it hasn’t been renewed for a second season. The story follows the adventures and daily lives of the members of the Data Processing Club, Yuzuko, Yui, and Yukari.

2) Yumeiro Patissiere

Image Courtesy of Studio Hibari

Based on the award-winning manga by Natsumi Matsumoto, the anime adaptation was released in two seasons, and both of them will be added to HIDIVE on March 24th. The story follows Ichigo Amano, who gets the chance to attend St. Marie Academy, a prestigious culinary school specializing in desserts, but she may have her work cut out for her.

1) Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai

Image Courtesy of ILCA

HIDIVE will begin streaming both seasons of this intense horror series from March 31st. The story centers around a mysterious yellow-maked Storyteller who appears at dusk and gathers children to recite sinister tales based on urban legends.

