New ‘Justice League’ Magazine Covers Revealed

The Justice League has assembled for several new magazine cover shoots for the upcoming Warner Bros. film.

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Batman (Ben Affleck), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) each received their own individual covers of Blu-ray Magazine.

The team came together for the cover of Cine PREMIERE magazine, as seen below.

Henry Cavill’s Superman doesn’t get a magazine cover, though the actor has said Superman’s presence can be felt by how Batman’s attitude has changed since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“Superman to the League is a, he has a sense of what is missing,” Cavill said. “He has completely changed Batman’s perspective of these characters with special abilities and powers.”

In a separate interview, Batman actor Ben Affleck shared a similar sentiment.

“This is a very different dynamic for Bruce Wayne from the first movie, where he was full of anger and resentment and a kind of irrational rage towards Superman,” Affleck said.

Surprisingly, Affleck’s co-star Jason Momoa also got to try Batman on for size when he auditioned for the role of Aquaman.

“When Zack first approached me, it was a bit of a mystery because when I went in for the audition, he wanted me to read for Batman – and Ben had already been cast in the role by that point,” Momoa said. “So, I knew something fishy was going on and just read the lines with a lot of attitude like I didn’t care what was on the page!”

Justice League seems likely to make a splash at the box office, with early tracking suggesting an opening weekend total of well over $100 million.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.