‘Justice League’ Director Confirms the Color of The Flash’s Lightning

A lot of DC Comics fans still have questions surrounding Justice League, but it sounds like one theory has been put to bed.

In a comment thread on Vero, director Zack Snyder recent confirmed one facet of the film – namely, the color of the lightning that follows Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) whenever he runs. As Snyder explained, the intended color for Barry’s lightning is yellow, and that any additional shades of blue are just an accent. You can check out Snyder’s comment, and an example of how the lightning is used within Justice League, below.

This is a pretty interesting revelation, even though a large amount of promotional shots and clips from the trailers made Barry’s lightning look a lot more blue. But considering the amount of changes that the film underwent, after Snyder had to step away due to a family tragedy, it makes sense that Barry’s lightning may not have looked exactly how it intended in the finished project.

Either way, some fans will surely be delighted by the fact that Barry’s iconic yellow lightning is canon within the movies. And while it feels just too early to tell, it’s safe to assume that the color palette will carry over to the upcoming The Flash solo film.

The solo film has undergone plenty of changes over the past few years, with the departure of several different directors. As of last summer, the consensus was that the film would be an adaptation of Flashpoint, serving as a followup to Justice League, with both Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa reprising their roles as Wonder Woman and Aquaman respectively. But new rumors indicate it will focus solely on Barry Allen, foregoing the elements of time travel and alternate realities.

Either way, with co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein currently at the helm, it sounds like the solo film could end up becoming a reality sooner than later.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

What do you think of The Flash’s lightning in Justice League? Would you like to see it look a bit more yellow in The Flash solo film? Let us know what you think in the comments below.