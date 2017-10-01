‘Justice League’ Emojis Arrive On Twitter

It might still be over a month before Justice League hits screens, but you can already flaunt your love for the film on social media.

Twitter recently unveiled a crop of new Justice League emojis, ahead of the film’s November release. You can check out the emojis in action with our own tweet, which you can check out below.

The emojis include a miniature version of the Justice League logo, as well as adorable cartoon renditions of Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman. The Superman hashtag doesn’t get an emoji caricature, instead opting for a red-and-black version of his logo.

If you’re hyped up for the upcoming DC Comics film, or just wanted to join the conversation about it, head on over to Twitter now to try out these adorable emojis yourself.

Justice League currently has a 4.18 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the third most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users.

Let us know how much you’re looking forward to Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.

via Reddit