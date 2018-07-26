‘Justice League Odyssey’ to Launch This Fall After First Three Issues Delayed

The first three issues of Justice League Odyssey have been delayed and will launch in September.

Originally scheduled for a July 11th release, Justice League Odyssey #1 was meant to be the second of three Justice League-branded books to hit the stands following the events of Justice League: No Justice. The third planned series, Justice League Dark, debuted its first issue with this week’s new releases. You can read our review here, and check out preview pages here.

Justice League Odyssey follows a team that features Jessica Cruz, Starfire, Darkseid (?!), and Azrael, led by Cyborg (who in the post-2011 comics continuity is a founding member of the original Justice League). It is written by Joshua Williamson (The Flash, Frostbite) and drawn by Stjepan Sejic (Aquaman, Artifacts).

Retailers had received an earlier notification that Odyssey would be delayed until an August start, with #2 hitting in September. A follow-up has pegged September 26th as the launch date for the series (the same day the often-delayed Doomsday Clock will see its next issue hit the stands).

September 26th will become a big day for DC, with not just Justice League Odyssey launching and Doomsday Clock spilling Doctor Manhattan’s secrets, but the first issue of Tom King and Clay Mann’s Heroes in Crisis hitting the shelves.

No details have been revealed about the delay, although Bleeding Cool reports that two issues were drawn and then tossed, which suggests rewrites significant enough that re-lettering the art could not save the issues. Sejic’s photorealistic and painted art style feels like an easy suspect in delays, but he has consistently delivered monthly books on time for much of his career, and seemingly had no trouble meeting the demands of the Aquaman schedule, so it seems likely that the series will ship on time once the launch issues are resolved.

You can check out the solicitation text for the series’ first two issues below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #1

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and cover by STJEPAN SEJIC

variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Spinning out of JUSTICE LEAGUE: NO JUSTICE! When a cosmic menace threatens worlds beyond our own in the Ghost Sector, it falls to a new Justice League team to answer the call to battle! Cyborg, Starfire, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and an out-of-his-element Azrael head to deep space inside a commandeered Brainiac Skull Ship. But as these wildcard teammates try to stop Despero from slave-trading Coluan refugees, they discover something that nothing in the universe could have prepared them for: Darkseid…who says he’s there to help?!

ON SALE 08.29.18

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T+

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #2

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and enhanced foil cover by STJEPAN SEJIC

variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Cyborg, Starfire, Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and Azrael debate whether so-called “God of Evil” Darkseid should have joined the team. (Too late—that evil horse has left the barn!) But before the team can resolve this conflict, they’re forced into action when Vril Dox takes an interest in the Coluan refugees, attacking their ship with a new Manhunter army of his own creation. ‘Cuz more violence is always the answer!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 10.24.18

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | RATED T+