‘Justice League’ Post-Credits Scene Contained Clever Superman Easter Egg

The post-credits scene of Justice League was one of the best we saw this year – in fact, it was good enough to be nominated for one of our Comicbook.com Golden Issue Awards! If you were a fan of the big meet up between Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello) and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), then you’ll probably get a kick out of this; the scene also contained a very clever Easter egg joke about Superman.

As you can see, some fans on Reddit made the connection between the champagne that Lex offers Deathstroke, and the Superman logo. The champagne is called “Gout de Diamants” or “Taste of Diamonds”; it was once the most expensive bottle of champagne in the world, retailing between one to two million dollars per bottle!

Not only does the logo of the champagne look like the Superman logo, the whole bottle design looks like black and metallic “Death / Return of Superman” costume, that many fans hoped would be featured in Justice League.

Just another little cool Eater egg that Zack Sndyer added to his DC team-up film, proving once again that nothing we see onscreen is just there by happenstance.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.