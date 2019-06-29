Justice League Is Returning To HBO

If you’ve somehow missed out on DC and WB’s big DC Universe team-up film Justice League, you’ll have another chance to give it a watch, at least if you own HBO that is. Justice League was previously on HBO back when it started hitting digital services and home video, but now it will return to the popular service starting on July 1st (via THR). If you resisted the urge to buy it on home video, you can watch it to your heart’s content, taking in the odd Frankensteinish creation that the movie ended up happening after Zack Snyder departed the project and Joss Whedon stepped in.

Even if you have seen it, you might want to give it another watch, especially after Snyder’s recent revelations about what he had planned for his original version of the film. Since the film debuted Snyder’s been revealing more and more plot details and storyboards from the original version, and fans haven’t been pleased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’ mostly because the more he shares the more fans just want to see his original vision for Justice League on the screen, especially after he dropped a series of details at his recent event The Director’s Cuts. Snyder took in several of his films with fans including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and during the Q&A he opened up about what they had planned. That included reveals of Darkseid, a different take on Ares, exploring the Nightmare future, and even a dark Superman under Darkseid’s control.

That’s quite different than what we ultimately ended up getting, and it only increases the want amongst fans for WB to release a Snyder Cut of the film. Whether we ever get that remains to be seen, but at least we know more about what could have been.

In any case, here is the full list of movies hitting HBO on July 1st.

Divorce, Season 3 Premiere

Hackerville, Premiere

Victor Crowley (2017)

American Nightmares (2018)

El Astronauta (2018)

My Name is Maria de Jesus (2017)

Yo Soy Taino (2019)

The A-Team (Extended Version) (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

An Ideal Husband (1999)

By the Sea (2015)

Cyrus (2010)

Dead Man on Campus (1998)

Doppelganger (1993)

Elektra (Director’s Cut) (2005)

The Hoax (2006)

I, Robot (2004)

Justice League (2017)

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006)

Little Fockers (2010)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

The Mother (2003)

Mr. Right (2005)

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Ring Two (Extended Version) (2005)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018)

Term Life (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

When We Were Kings (1996)

Without a Paddle (2004)

Justice League is available on home video now.