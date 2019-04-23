Hundreds of DC Fans Swarm Twitter With Videos Demanding ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Release

Avengers: Endgame‘s release this weekend will mark a milestone end to the first volume of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga – but over on the other side of the fence in the DC Extended Universe, there still no end in sight to the drama. Ever since Avengers director Joss Whedon took over Justice League from Zack Snyder, DC fans have been steadily pushing for Warner Bros. to release Snyder’s cut of the film – for 1.5 years and counting.

Well, the latest salvo in the war to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has DC fans swarming Twitter with videos (re-)expressing their fervent desire to get the version of Justice League they always wanted – take that Marvel Studios and their Avengers: Endgame premiere!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seriously though: this push for the Snyder Cut of Justice League is bigger and louder than most – as you can see for yourself, below.

Casual Batman

The Film Junkee pulled out his Batman persona to refute the version of the Dark Knight that Whedon created. And he isn’t wrong for it…

India

Hey Warner Bros, we need to talk… @wbpictures @WarnerBrosEnt #ATNT #releasethesnydercut of justice league and let us see the film as it was meant to. I love the movies you’ve put up till now and i want to watch this one for sure. Here’s a video stating it. Do the right thing pic.twitter.com/CVEyrW41eS — Karan Desai (@Painterofcomics) April 22, 2019

The Twitter video bomb reaches as far as New Delhi, India…

China

And the provinces of China…

UK

The UK fans are also speaking up to let their voices be heard…

Scotland

Even in the highlands of Scotland, the thought of the Snyder Cut is keeping fans warm at night…

PR

…Even the parts of America that some like to pretend don’t exist (Puerto Rico) are showing an all-too-American defiance against the tyranny of Warner Bros.

Hawaii

Even in the most remote islands (Hawaii), the people know of this mythical Snyder Cut!

US

And the place that American freedom was fought for, bled for, and won (Gettysburg, PA) also agrees that the Snyder Cut’s release is the justice the people need.

Canada

If you believe our Canadian neighbors are good-natured and wise – look no further than the video above for proof.

Australia

And we end with a bit of wisdom from this lovely lady from the Land Down Under.

The ball is, as always, now in DC/Warner Bros.’ court. GIVE. US. THE. SNYDER. CUT.

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam now in theaters, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!