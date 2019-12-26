Justice League Snyder Cut Had More Knightmare Sequences

With Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, director Zack Snyder was setting the stage for a massively sprawling story in the originally planned two-part Justice League event, but due in part to the critical disappointment of the 2016 film, the storyline for Justice League was pared down to only be one film. One of the more ambitious components of Batman v Superman was a “Knightmare” sequence, in which Batman experienced a possible future in which Superman instilled an authoritarian regime that Batman collided with. Snyder recently confirmed that his “Snyder Cut” of Justice League would have featured more of these Knightmare sequences.

When a fan asked Snyder about his plans for Justice League including more Knightmare scenes on the social media platform Vero, Snyder simply confirmed, “Oh ya.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After delivering audiences comic book movies like 300 and Watchmen, Snyder was tapped to serve as the creative architect of the DC Extended Universe. Man of Steel was a financial hit that earned somewhat positive critical reviews, but the response to Batman v Superman was disappointing, despite the film’s box office success. While some fans appreciated Snyder’s approach to the subject matter, his decisions to make a darker, moodier interpretation of iconic heroes resulted in the most criticisms lobbed at the film.

As if having to scale back his ambition for a Justice League movie from two movies into one wasn’t challenging enough, Snyder’s family was hit with tragedy, resulting in him leaving the production before he could finish shooting. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish shooting the film, as well as the filmmaker helming reshoots.

Despite being the first time the entire Justice League had been united for a live-action movie, the completed film was both a critical and financial disappointment. In the years since its release, Snyder has hinted that there was a “Snyder Cut” of his film, which maintains his original vision prior to his departure. It’s unclear if he considers his version of the film to be the all-encompassing storyline he envisioned years ago or if he was able to create some semblance of a Justice League film in one contained adventure, but various sources close to Warner Bros. claim that the studio has no intention of ever officially releasing a Snyder Cut of the film, all while the filmmaker himself regularly reveals new details about it.

Stay tuned for details on the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

Would you have liked more Knightmare sequences in the film? Let us know in the comments below!