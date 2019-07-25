Deborah Snyder Commends Snyder Cut Fans for Efforts Towards Suicide Prevention

An ever-growing group of people would like to see Zack Snyder‘s vision for Justice League fully realized, after he stepped down from finishing the film in 2017 due to the suicide of his daughter, Autumn. The “Release the Snyder Cut” movement has grown quite a lot in popularity in the years since the film was released, spawning billboards and banners flown from planes, as well as a pretty tangible effort in the fight for suicide prevention. Deborah Snyder, Zack’s wife and producing partner, took to Vero to share an infographic of the charitable donations that the Snyder Cut movement has made thus far to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. In the post’s caption, Deborah said that the family is “awe struck and humbled” by the efforts.

While there’s really no indication if and when the Snyder Cut will ever see the light of day, fans will surely take solace in the fact that the movement has honored the Snyder family in a pretty special way.

“For us, this whole thing is so bittersweet because we have been working on this franchise for the past almost eight years,” Deborah told ComicBook.com when Justice League was released. “And then we moved on to Batman v Superman and also Zack developed the story for Wonder Woman which was leading up to the point of Justice League. Not being able to complete his vision was extremely difficult. That makes it hard but we were lucky that we had Joss already working on script pages. Our feeling is we hope people don’t think about how the movie was made, because these characters are bigger than any director.”

In the time since Snyder’s Justice League exit, many fans have argued that an alternate cut honoring Snyder’s vision should be released. But as it turns out, some of the film’s cast have conflicting mindsets about that potential cut.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, said late last year. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it.”

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Superman star Henry Cavill said in an interview last year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference. They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million. So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

