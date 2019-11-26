Snyder Cut Release of Justice League Reportedly “a Pipe Dream”

Justice League fans still keen on seeing Zack Snyder’s version of the film thought their most recent campaign — the “Day of Justice” on the second anniversary of the movie’s theatrical release — yielded some hopeful signs. A new report from Variety may dash those hopes. The report suggests that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service. One insider is quoted as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work. Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, and one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker.

The “Day of Justice” event encouraged fans to tweet with the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag to draw the attention of Warner Bros. and make the studio aware of the demand to see the Snyder Cut. Organizers felt that the upcoming launch of HBO Max was a prime opportunity to give the fans what they want and draw attention to the new streaming service. Fans took the participation of Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher as an encouraging sign.

Fans have been waving the “Release the Snyder Cut” banner since Justice League opened in 2017. The movement hopes to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition. Zack Snyder previously offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts and did so again after the campaign put a billboard in Times Squad. “This is truly amazing and I am speechless and humbled by the support And love,” Snyder wrote after seeing the billboard during New York Comic Con.

Snyder directed Justice League and has continued to look back on the project, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. During New York Comic Con, Snyder revealed that Martian Manhunter would have appeared in his version of the film.

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.