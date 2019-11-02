Justice League VFX Supervisors Confirm Effects Work Done on “Many” Snyder Cut Scenes

The saga of the Justice League Snyder Cut continues. After Aquaman star and Justice League alum Jason Momoa revealed he had seen the fabled director’s cut, Justice League visual effects supervisors John Desjardin and Bryan Hirota took to Twitter to confirm they’re not only aware of the Snyder Cut existence, but they helped to complete visual effects work on “many” of Snyder’s shots on the film that didn’t make it into the theatrical release after the studio and Joss Whedon intervened. “Many VFX shots are complete, some percentage were various stages of completion, from early postvis to almost done (but not quite),” Desjardin confirmed on his Twitter.

Hirota echoed the sentiment with a simple “I’d concur.”

Many VFX shots are complete, some percentage were various stages of completion, from early postvis to almost done (but not quite). — JOHN DESJARDIN (@johndjdesjardin) November 2, 2019

When Momoa revealed he had seen the Snyder Cut, he told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz he thought it was something the public deserved to see. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Momoa told the host.

Snyder himself previously explained the massive Justice League changes were a result of the studio not wanting to go down a deep and dark path, which found most of Earth’s heroes defeated or dead.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder revealed. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

