‘Justice League’ Fans Spot Steppenwolf Nudity in Film

If you were hard-pressed to find a reason to rewatch Justice League on Blu-ray or Digital HD, then this article probably won’t be the incentive you’re looking for. Or maybe it will, hell: the latest Easter egg spotted in the film is as exciting a visual as anything else you’ll see in Joss Whedon’s Frankenstein’d version of Zack Snyder’s film. Behold, Steppenwolf’s bare ass:

THERE IS A SHOT IN JUSTICE LEAGUE WHERE YOU CAN SEE STEPPENWOLF’S BARE ASS I’M DYING pic.twitter.com/rpKE4ChKkU — 🃏 JOKER MOVIE 🃏 (@Sporraw) March 15, 2018



The moment of nudity depicted above comes during Justice League‘s third act, when the League is battling Steppenwolf for control of the Mother Boxes, before they can merge into one destructive force. After a violent bout with Wonder Woman ends in Diana being locked off a ledge, Steppenwolf gets a surprise as Wonder Woman lassos him by the leg, and pulls him down to the ground floor, where she, Superman, and Aquaman go to work putting some nice Earth-style bruises on Steppenwolf’s ass!

This shot adds yet another sexual element to Steppenwolf’s appearance; plenty of jokes have already been made about the characters chin appendages, and their resemblance to… well, you can guess. The most ironic thing of all is that these NSFW flourishes to the villain are by far the most interesting thing about him.

As stated, Justice League is now on Blu-ray and Digital HD, which is why we’re seeing a resurgence of chatter about the film. Of course, only the Whedon theatrical cut is being released on home video; the actual Zack Snyder director’s cut of the film still hasn’t gotten a confirmed release, despite months of fans calling for it on social media, as well as starting an official website and petition for its release. Until then, at least there’s some nice butt-shots you can enjoy…

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now out on home video – complete with deleted scenes. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.