‘Justice League’ Fan Art Imagines Superman With Beard And Black Suit

A graphic designer and Justice League fan has re-imagined Henry Cavill‘s Superman with a beard and his highly anticipated black suit.

The photos posted to Instagram use Man of Steel art work. Both photos feature the same beard added to Clark Kent’s face, while the first sees the colorful blue, red, and yellow suit with the second photo in the Instagram gallery featuring the black suit. Salman.artworks says this is another Superman “we could have go to see,” adding it feels like he is “stuck in a loop” hoping to see this design on screen. “Until then, I’ll be entertaining with these,” the account writes.

Check out the photos, galleried into one Instagram post below.

A version of Superman’s black suit appeared in Man of Steel, but recent reports claim the suit was never planned for use in the Justice League ensemble film. With Justice League pulling story elements from the Death and Return of Superman story in DC Comics, the black suit could have paid further homage to the source material.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, Justice League is now playing.